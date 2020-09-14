Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Up 9.1%

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 375,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 105,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81.

Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

