Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.12. Erytech Pharma shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

