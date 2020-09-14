Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,560 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $30.55. 2,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 560.80%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

