ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 68.7% in August

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the August 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 182.2 days.
XNGSF stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.40.
ENN Energy Company Profile
