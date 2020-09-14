ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. ValuEngine cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

