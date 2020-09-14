Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$37.89 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,113.48.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

