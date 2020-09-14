Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.95. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,270. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

