Egretia (EGT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, CoinEx and Bilaxy. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00304132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00115182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.01542273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000292 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00197908 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.