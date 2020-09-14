Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,077,951.30 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EW opened at $81.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,490,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,199,000 after purchasing an additional 803,162 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.