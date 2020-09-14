Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Educational Development from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Shares of EDUC stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.44. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.