EBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $349,320.23 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market cap of $349,320.23 and $26,329.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

