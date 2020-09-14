Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.68 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
