Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the August 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.68 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,589,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,898,000 after buying an additional 387,072 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,818,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 6.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,297,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 308,315 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

