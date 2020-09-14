Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $10.98 on Monday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

