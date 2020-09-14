Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in August

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TAKOF opened at $0.54 on Monday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a report on Friday.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

