Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79. Draftkings has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at about $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

