Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

