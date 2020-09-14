Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $127,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,059,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,628,000 after buying an additional 199,439 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,845,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,340,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $65.18 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

