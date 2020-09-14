Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the August 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Discovery Metals stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Discovery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Metals from $2.10 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

