Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $17.83

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $17.26. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 5,766 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $7,425,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 127,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 120,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $307,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.