Dimension Chain (EON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $174,605.00

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $174,605.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

