Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of DHIL opened at $122.50 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

