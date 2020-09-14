dForce USDx Market Cap Tops $6.39 Million (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $4,120.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,703.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.42 or 0.02134197 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001662 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00735569 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 6,351,929 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

