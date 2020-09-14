DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $886,615.80 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $383.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.10 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 663.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

