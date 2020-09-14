DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0098

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $57,834.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00305491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00115754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01545478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00198043 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.