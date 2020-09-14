Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 123,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,230. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 579,013 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

