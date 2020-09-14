DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Research Coverage Started at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DMTK. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. DermTech has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,858 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $5,642,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $3,215,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in DermTech by 9.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,855,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 255,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

