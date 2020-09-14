Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,009. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

