Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUSA. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 89,615 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,234,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DUSA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.