DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) versus Fang (OTCMKTS:SFUN) Head to Head Contrast

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

This table compares DATATRAK International and Fang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.24 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Fang $219.71 million 0.43 -$10.25 million ($2.40) -4.35

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 2.80% 18.01% 2.61% Fang -19.41% -7.46% -2.45%

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Fang on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.