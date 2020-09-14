Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,869,300.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,110,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG opened at $80.36 on Monday. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,018.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.