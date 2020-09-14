Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) versus Microsoft (OTCMKTS:MSFT) Critical Review

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -149.92% N/A -288.23% Microsoft 30.96% 39.45% 15.42%

This table compares Datable Technology and Microsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.18 million 1.90 -$1.67 million N/A N/A Microsoft $143.02 billion 10.80 $44.28 billion $5.76 35.42

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Datable Technology and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 0 2 31 1 2.97

Microsoft has a consensus price target of $217.45, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Microsoft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Datable Technology has a beta of -4.2, indicating that its share price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats Datable Technology on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

