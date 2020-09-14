Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.17. 10,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.