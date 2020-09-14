Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cfra raised shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. 6,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 2.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

