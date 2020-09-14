Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) and VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI) Financial Survey

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra Systems and Dais Analytic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Dais Analytic -366.67% N/A -744.44%

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Dais Analytic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais Analytic has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VirTra Systems and Dais Analytic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.61 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -389.00 Dais Analytic $910,000.00 0.05 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Dais Analytic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VirTra Systems and Dais Analytic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dais Analytic 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Dais Analytic.

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Dais Analytic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Dais Analytic Company Profile

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The company focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form. The company was founded by Scott Gustave Ehrenberg on April 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, FL.

