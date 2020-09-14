Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145,233 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Wendys worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wendys by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Wendys’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

