Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $2,512,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 82.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $186.06 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.19.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

