Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 35,597 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1,304.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,597 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,058,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $119.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

