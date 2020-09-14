Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 34,574 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

