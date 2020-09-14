Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 805.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 642.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $2,283,989.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,440.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,305,284 shares of company stock valued at $67,729,079 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

