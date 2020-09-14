Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Polaris Industries worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 58.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

