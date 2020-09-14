Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 13,432 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,863.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $355.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day moving average is $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $371.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.38.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

