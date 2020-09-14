Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 7975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

