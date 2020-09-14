Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

