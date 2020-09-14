Critical Contrast: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EVO Payments and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 4 0 2.44 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. 36Kr has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVO Payments and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.15 -$10.10 million $0.66 37.12 36Kr $94.17 million 1.11 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

36Kr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -3.03% -6.58% 3.19% 36Kr -128.63% -1,122.24% -95.83%

Summary

EVO Payments beats 36Kr on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

