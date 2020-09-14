Critical Comparison: CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) & Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.74 billion 1.31 $2.71 billion N/A N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.94 billion 0.25 $110.89 million $0.04 391.00

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 48.08% 11.82% 4.64% Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 1.58% 2.07% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 71,068 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

