Critical Analysis: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) vs. GalianoGoldInc . (NASDAQ:GAU)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get GalianoGoldInc . alerts:

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 23.84% 23.41% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 1 3 0 2.75 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 98.28%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.69%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than GalianoGoldInc ..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 2.00 -$167.93 million $0.01 145.00 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.82 million ($1.58) -4.46

Piedmont Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats Piedmont Lithium on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for GalianoGoldInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GalianoGoldInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.