Credit Suisse Group Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $21.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754,882 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $91,597,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,700,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,051,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,627,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.