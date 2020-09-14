COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on COVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Commerzbank raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.56. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that COVESTRO AG/S will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.