Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Corning stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

