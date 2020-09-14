Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $11.08 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
