Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $11.08 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 221,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

